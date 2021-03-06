Letter: Zoo expansion will hurt many families

Although I agree that Reid Park Zoo is a wonderful asset to our community and have enjoyed going there, especially for its special events, expansion into the proposed park area hurts many in our community. There are many families and visitors in Tucson that cannot afford the admission prices to the zoo or have to budget for perhaps a once-a-year visit. Expansion into the duck pond area and Barnum Hill would remove an amenity and place of recreation that is available to all, regardless of economic situation. I don't always agree with Mayor Romero but this time I believe she is right-on to put a hold on the expansion while other alternatives for expansion are considered.
Marianne Fields
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.