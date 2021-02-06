Letter: Zoo Expansion

Re: the Jan. 31 article "Reid Park supporters: Zoo expansion should halt for now."
Studies have indicated that a nearby urban park is associated with the same mental health benefit as decreasing local unemployment rates by two percentage points. Often imagined as “empty space,” local parks actually fill a major role in maintaining public health, especially during this pandemic.
When the City of Tucson decided to privatize a beloved area of Reid Park to expand the zoo facilities, those who benefitted from this public health resource appear to have been ignored. Over 22,000 residents are now protesting this taking of public space, which means that any outreach endeavor that may have taken place during the planning phase failed to reach a significant proportion of Tucson’s population.
I think we can all agree that the zoo is an important Tucson amenity, but surely there must be other design options for the planned expansion. It’s time to stop and rethink a plan that is so harmful to the larger community.
Helen Erickson
Midtown
