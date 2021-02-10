 Skip to main content
Letter: Zoo expansion
Letter: Zoo expansion

I have been following the protests of the expansion of Reid Park Zoo. Zoos are not just about the animals. Reid Park educates the population on conservation, protecting animals in their natural habitats. We are dangerously coming to an age when animals like giraffe, lions, tigers, elephants, and more will become extinct. We, as a community, can slow that progress by educating the public. The animals at Reid Park Zoo are carefully taken care of with respect for their natural behaviors. These animals are the ambassadors to their kind, giving children close up views of the magnificence of these creatures.

Now it is time for Reid Park to expand. The zoo has been holding public meetings, engaged with environmentalists, parks and recreation, and arborists to give this expansion all the careful respect of the park and the people who enjoy it. The zoo is a gem in our community, let it grow just as Tucson has grown.

Kim Blumenfeld

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

