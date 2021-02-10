Letter: Zoo expansion

The Reid Park zoo expansion has been ongoing for quite a while now. It was voted on in 2017. Yes, the Barnum Hill area is beautiful and the north side of the pond and the waterfalls will be beautiful open park areas with the expansion. Our zoo is such a delight and one of the best maintained animal parks that I have visited. The beautiful park area will not be diminished with the expansion. The animal habitats are being enhanced for the wonderful creatures we are fortunate to have in our city.
Jan James
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.