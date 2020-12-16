 Skip to main content
Letter: zoo expansion
There has been extensive discussion in the past about the zoo proposed expansion

which was approved by the tucson mayor and council after considering the project.

The zoo is one of Tucson's biggest attractions and every step they take is to the betterment of the

Tucson community and the lives of the animals therein. Countless children and their parents are

beneficiaries of the zoo's outreach programs. The pools in question will be cleaned and improved

and everyone will enjoy them. It's pointless to demonstrate just to demonstrate and those who do

it are uninformed about the history of our special zoo. Some people like to make noise just to make noise

SUPPORT YOUR ZOO AS YOUR ZOO SUPPORTS THE COMMUNITY!

Marcia Winick

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

