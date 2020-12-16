Letter: zoo expansion

There has been extensive discussion in the past about the zoo proposed expansion
which was approved by the tucson mayor and council after considering the project.
The zoo is one of Tucson's biggest attractions and every step they take is to the betterment of the
Tucson community and the lives of the animals therein. Countless children and their parents are
beneficiaries of the zoo's outreach programs. The pools in question will be cleaned and improved
and everyone will enjoy them. It's pointless to demonstrate just to demonstrate and those who do
it are uninformed about the history of our special zoo. Some people like to make noise just to make noise
SUPPORT YOUR ZOO AS YOUR ZOO SUPPORTS THE COMMUNITY!
Marcia Winick
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!