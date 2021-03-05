 Skip to main content
Letter: Zoo officials promise to voters
Letter: Zoo officials promise to voters

In 2017 the public voted for zoo improvements, that came with the promise the funding would only be used for improvements, maintenance and operations. At some point it became expansion and that is a broken promise.

It was a hidden agenda, and now we have political games.

One would think after voting to give the zoo millions in public tax funds for improvements they would be very thankful and have some gesture of gratitude. Instead zoo officials turn around and now try to take 3.5 acres of free access public park and then charge admission. Surely they can understand we feel bamboozled. With this take take take process...

Steve Kozachik continues to try to blame voters...

By the promise of zoo officials the zoo should not expand at all, that process was a sham, they probably will be allowed to, just NOT TO THE WEST

Mike Ankomeus

Ward 6

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

