Letter: Zoo, Park, Golf

Recent mention of converting the golf courses in Reid Park to parkland may be a solution to all affected by the zoo’s pending expansion. Here’s what we’ll all gain. Tucsonans would get a much larger park. It could our own “Parque Central.” If the zoo agrees to expand eastward into the former golf course, Barnum Hill and the pond would be untouched. One exception is to keep the golf driving range for “duffers” like me. Since I do support golf, let’s look at the yet to be developed corner of 36th and Park in south central Tucson for our new golfing facility. Adjacent to the UA’s Tech Park at the Bridge, the university and the city can work together to build a great course(s) with easy access.
Tim O'Connor
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.