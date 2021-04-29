 Skip to main content
Letter: Zoo Plan G Compromise
Letter: Zoo Plan G Compromise

I have lived on Reid Park's southern edge for 15 years. We support modified option G because at 4.3 acres it does not take more land than the original plan, expands the Zoo into hardscape as opposed to paving green space, saves Barnum Hill and the duck pond, and maintains the present Zoo entrance. It would only take a few maintenance sheds. The cost is low. Those most affected should be given priority for input. I don't plan to visit the poor red panda as it burns in 115-degree heat with fighter jets screaming overhead as a mob of gawkers yells and points while it trembles with anxiety at the hordes paying $100 per family and wearing panda T-shirts at $29.99 each. "Step right up and see the Asian pathway - tortured animals biting themselves in anxiety as humans try to climb in for the perfect selfie" is not my style, but to each their own. Just don't steal our Park space for this greedy, cruel circus.

Saba Bennett

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

