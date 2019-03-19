My friends and I just came back from enjoying the Asian Lantern Festival at the Reid Park Zoo. It is awesome. The hand-sewn figures of the animals were dazzling. We went online to buy our tickets so we didn't have to stand in line. The show was excellent and the gazillion lights were magical. At $18, it was a bargain. It closes on March 23, so get your tickets and go. We need to support such a wonderful presentation here in Tucson.
Eileen Millar
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.