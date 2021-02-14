Letter: Zoo talk is addressing wrong issue

Isn't it ironic that after a year of being stuck in their houses, people will find respite by going to the zoo to see animals in cages? It’s disgusting to keep animals imprisoned for our entertainment. And don't even mention the word conservation. In 2019, Reid Park Zoo spent $40,635 on conservation out of the nearly $10 million it made in support and revenue. What a pitifully low number. The miniscule amount of conservation done by the zoo does not morally justify its operation.
The zoo also touts its educational programs. Luckily, we've learned this year that almost any education can be done online. If people want to learn about wild or nonnative animals, they can find endless photos, videos, and articles on the internet.
We shouldn't be discussing the expansion of Reid Park Zoo. We should be discussing the ethics of keeping it open at all. The animals at the zoo should be found places at animal sanctuaries and the zoo should close its doors.
Billie Lubis
Midtown
