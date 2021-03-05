Letter: Zoo Violates Process, Wastes Public Funds

Why does the Zoo Society believe they should not have to adhere to the established democratic process? If the Zoo Society wanted to ensure the tax money went to a specific plan that gave them the ability to expand to a specific area, they needed to include the specific plan to the voters as part of the proposition in the actual ballot. They did not. Therefore the city is still bound by Plan Tucson which has specific parks and recreation policies requiring several public hearings prior to the adoption, re-adoption or major amendment of a master plan. The required Planning Commission hearings, Mayor and Council hearing, and noticed Mayor or Council vote have yet to take place on the Reid Park Zoo Master Plan and the Reid Park Master Plan. People have every right to be appalled by this violation of process. The Zoo Society needs to accountable for upholding democratic processes. Their negligence has cost Tucson substantial tax payer money and risked the loss of a cultural gem.
Wendy Sampson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.