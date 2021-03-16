 Skip to main content
Letter: Zoo vs. Park
I applaud Mayor Romero for taking the time to look for solutions to the park vs. zoo issue. I voted in 2018 to fund improvements to the zoo. I did not understand that it would usurp Reid Park or the duck pond. Reid Park is the nicest park on the West Side. Is anyone looking at alternatives? Tim Steller (March 10, 2012) suggested using under-utilized zoo and or city properties east and north of the zoo. Has using a portion of one of the TWO city golf courses on the east side been considered? It’s important to also ask if the zoo plans other expansions in the future. I’d like to see the expansion happen, just not on Barnam Hill. I hope both sides will continue to look for civil creative solutions.

Carolyn Thurman

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

