Letter: Zoos Are Important

A writer submitted a letter stating that zoos are unethical, and incarceration of animals is cruel and causes undue suffering. In an idealistic sense this may be correct. The writer ignores the rapidly disappearing number of animals in the wild, which he believes to be the only place they belong. The last Black Rhino has gone, tigers have lost 4 of their nine species, the giraffe population dropped almost one third in five years, orangutans are rapidly disappearing, gorillas are going, sharks are threatened. This is just a partial list of animals disappearing in the wild. Animals are being killed for traditional medicines, for bush meat, and for encroaching on farmland. Accredited zoos educate about these problems and the importance of conservation of wildlife and deal with preservation of species through breeding management, helping to maintain a healthy genetic pool of threatened animals. National Geographic stated, “Zoos are the last refuge against a rising tide of extinction”.
Larry Newhouse
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.