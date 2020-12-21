 Skip to main content
Letter: Zoo's Expansion Into The Small Duckpond Area
Dear Sir/Madam,

As a 17 year docent at the zoo, I would first like to state that the public should have been aware of our new expansion since it was published in newspapers and elsewhere. This new expansion will provide for a very large tiger habitat. Tigers are extremely endangered and the zoo will meet its desire for animal conservation by being able to breed tigers in this new area. And you say-- what will happen to resident animals currently in the pond? They will move to the larger (and updated) north pond over time. The current trees? Many have diseases and will need to be removed. The other large trees will be incorporated into the tiger habitat. We are not trying to oust those who like the pond and its animals. We are trying to enlarge the area so it will be possible to have baby tigers, increasing the world-wide number of these rare animals.

Sincerely, Sue Hopf

Susan Hopf

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

