 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Zoo's tigers must not devour Reid Park!
View Comments

Letter: Zoo's tigers must not devour Reid Park!

Tucson is starved for quality parkland. We’re in the bottom 15% of US cities (Trust For Public Land). Therefore it’s unconscionable for the zoo to grow by raiding Reid Park and taking the most prized and scenic section – the historic namesake of the park itself.

There’s not enough land at Reid for the zoo to have any viable long-term growth plan in its current location without harming the greater public good by diminishing the park - AS THE CURRENT PLAN DOES.

The zoo has eaten away from Reid Park before! There’s no reason to expect this behavior (devouring Tucson's precious, irreplaceable open parkland) will change in the future. This assault against the public interest is misdirected because there’s NO PLAN to replace this land.

The initiative language the zoo claims justifies this plan failed to describe the reality. The zoo failed to reach out to adjacent neighborhoods or regular park users. Meetings were cheerleading sessions, not a gauge of true community sentiment. Tucson deserves better!

Jeffrey Holsen

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Republican Party

I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate se…

Local-issues

Letter: SS

My husband passed away in 1998, and I get his SS because his was more than mines I'm 75 now how come I can't get my SS and his . Since I get h…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News