Letter: Zoo's tigers must not devour Reid Park!

Tucson is starved for quality parkland. We’re in the bottom 15% of US cities (Trust For Public Land). Therefore it’s unconscionable for the zoo to grow by raiding Reid Park and taking the most prized and scenic section – the historic namesake of the park itself.
There’s not enough land at Reid for the zoo to have any viable long-term growth plan in its current location without harming the greater public good by diminishing the park - AS THE CURRENT PLAN DOES.
The zoo has eaten away from Reid Park before! There’s no reason to expect this behavior (devouring Tucson's precious, irreplaceable open parkland) will change in the future. This assault against the public interest is misdirected because there’s NO PLAN to replace this land.
The initiative language the zoo claims justifies this plan failed to describe the reality. The zoo failed to reach out to adjacent neighborhoods or regular park users. Meetings were cheerleading sessions, not a gauge of true community sentiment. Tucson deserves better!
Jeffrey Holsen
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.