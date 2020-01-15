Letter: Zoppe Circus
Letter: Zoppe Circus

Have you ever taken your kids or grandkids to the circus? Well, the Zoppe family Italian circus is in town. We went to it last year and had to do it again this year. This year, I went with my honey, my adult son, and my grandson and we had a blast! This circus is dedicated to the strong women in the Zoppe family. They barely survived war in Italy and rebuilt the circus to make it what it is today. All of the acts are authentic. It is a great tribute to the skill and dedication of these artists who do it right. The circus will be in town for another two weeks. I highly recommend that you take your favorite people to see it!

Linda Kurick

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

