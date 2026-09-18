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This week republican representative, Thomas Massie, introduced a bill to impeach Defense Secretary Pete “Big A” Hegseth for various offenses, including war crimes. With a republican majority in the House, and not wanting to upset Trump, this bill would be easily defeated, right?

Apparently, Mike Johnson, who said his leadership role was “ordained by God,” heard from above that those who represent the American people should not vote on this matter. He recessed the House until after the election in November, sparing the republican representatives a tough decision. Do they vote to impeach and risk the wrath of the Don or vote to no impeach and risk losing voters who, overwhelmingly, disapprove of Hegseth?

This probably would have been an easy decision for most democrats, who can actually think for themselves. Hegseth’s approval rating is a dismal 25% and has proven to be terrible at his job. But Trump likes him and that’s good enough for puppet man Johnson.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke