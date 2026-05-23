Being an American right now is waking up being told how much more money our president is stealing and having to go about your day like everything is normal.
Terry Louck
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Being an American right now is waking up being told how much more money our president is stealing and having to go about your day like everything is normal.
Terry Louck
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
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