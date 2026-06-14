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Jeff Bezos said the top 1% pay a large share of federal income taxes. Technically, this is true, and entirely beside the point.

What matters is the rate at which billionaires effectively pay, which is around 8%. Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017 and sued to keep that a secret. The teacher grading papers tonight, the nurse finishing a double shift, and a small business owner pay 20% to 30% on every dollar they earn.

The mechanism is not mysterious. Wages are taxed when paid. Fortunes built on appreciating stocks are not taxed until sold, which, for the wealthy, can mean never. The wealth grows; the tax bill does not. Just ask the Walmart family.

This is a design feature, written and defended by those with the resources to shape legislation in their favor. A system that taxes labor more heavily than accumulated wealth is a Congressional choice that protects fortunes at the expense of the working man or woman.

Lawrence E. Mazin, Ed.D.

SaddleBrooke