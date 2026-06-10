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Arlington National Cemetery was created after the Civil War as sacred ground dedicated to sacrifice, reconciliation, and national unity. Now Donald Trump wants to erect a 250-foot triumphal arch nearby, a massive structure that would dwarf both the Lincoln Memorial and much of Washington’s historic skyline.

The vast majority of Americans oppose the project. Trump himself reportedly revealed the true purpose of the monument when asked who it was for. His answer: “Me.”

Arlington is not a stage set for presidential ego. It is hallowed ground where more than 400,000 Americans are buried, many of whom died defending democracy, not glorifying individual rulers. Triumphal arches are historically associated with emperors and strongmen eager to immortalize themselves in stone.

America’s greatest memorials reflect humility and sacrifice, not vanity and self-worship. Rows of white headstones say more about patriotism than a giant monument to one man ever could.

Lawrence E. Mazin

SaddleBrooke