In 1970 a low rated movie came out. It was the 2nd movie (maybe the reason not many remember it, other things were on their minds) at a local drive-in theater. It was called 'The Forbin Project'. Colossus, a supercomputer is created by Dr. Charles Forbin, and is built to control nuclear weapons so there would be no human errors. It quickly spirals into a chilling power shift when the machine links with its Soviet counterpart and develops its own agenda. I had just finished computer programming school and maybe that it why this movie has always stayed with me. This was 1970 - 56 years ago - a fiction writer saw a potential problem with AI and the programmers and scientists didn't?