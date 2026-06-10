Food for thought: Donald Trump: In his 1987 book The Art of the Deal, he shared a business philosophy, writing, "Good publicity is preferable to bad, but from a bottom-line perspective, bad publicity is sometimes better than no publicity at all." What with all of his Media coverage over the years I believe that is his "credo". He certainly enjoys all this attention! I think that the best thing that we can do is IGNOR him. (IMPOSIBLE you say!!) Try it.