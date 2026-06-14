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Mike Johnson brags about the Republican core principles:

Individual Freedoms: Unless you are LBGTQ, a woman, a non christian, a librarian or an immigrant.

Limited government: except abortion rights, tariffs, ICE raids, coal subsidies or illegal wars.

Rule of Law: except disregarding judicial orders, the Geneva Convention, pardoning of criminals, illegal wars or detaining people in concentration camps without due process.

Peace through strength: Except attacking Venezuela and Iran, blowing up fishing boats, threatening to attack Cuba or “Signal Chat” Hegseth just being him.

Fiscal responsibility: Except tax breaks for billionaires, billion dollar ballroom, multibillion dollar war, $1.76 billion slush fund, and adding $2.7 TRILLION to the national debt in 18 months

Free Markets: Except for tariffs, stock market manipulation, government equity in tech companies, coal bailouts, withholding federal grants, farm subsidies and more.

Human Dignity: However, we need to ignore such presidential quotes as “Miss Piggy,” “Dumocrats,” “Scum,” “You’re low IQ,” “You are vermin,” “grab ‘em by the p**y.” Actions speak louder than words, Mike.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke