During the morning news I read that the US had fired at Iranian missile sites and small boats. The actual damage done or loss of life was not reported. During the same broadcast some prognosticator wondered aloud whether these acts of aggression would affect the cease fire. Am I nuts or are they? In my world when you are shooting at something or someone the CEASE FIRE ceases to exist, there is only FIRE. Word play simply doesn't make an inane thing correct. Foolish me, I need remember that this is the age of Trump when stupidity is the law of the land.