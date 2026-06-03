Well, here we are again Deja vu with Trump. In 2018 Trump tears up and cancels the Obama Iran Nuclear Agreement that allowed for monitoring and ensued that Iran DID NOT get a bomb. Why, who the hell knows, maybe as always everything Obama is BAD and everything Trump is Good. So, in his first term Trump did NOTHING to ensure no nuke for Iran and left it to Biden with a hung Congress so nothing happened. Now Trump starts an unauthorized WAR with Iran after he caused the issue in the first place. So, now Trump fires the Fire Department starts a fire and then wonders where is the Fire Department? Trump pisses off NATO, calls them all sorts of names and says he will go it alone without their help in Iran and then wonders why isn’t NATO helping? Trump now is not accepting the Iranian deal because it is way worse than what President Obama negotiated in the first place. Trump the TACO President.