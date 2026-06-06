The official World Bank account for the Board (which should be bored) of Peace has zero dollars. This is account has independent oversight and requires public reporting. But, in true Donald Trump fashion, the Board of Peace has opened another account with JP Morgan. This account operates with no transparency and no independent reporting. Since Trump set up the bylaws so that he has total control over decisions, any money, including the $10 billion he pledged from US taxpayers, that goes in to the JP Morgan private account, will be spent however Trump wishes.
So far very few nations who pledged money have actually given funds to the Board of Peace via the World Bank. Unless a nation or other entity (any billionaire wishing to curry favor with Trump) voluntarily makes it public, any money given to the Board of Peace via the JP Morgan/ Trump Piggy Bank, does not have to be disclosed. This is just another multibillion dollar slush fund for Teflon Don
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Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.