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5/31/26: The online doctors.

“He daily” avoids “contentious questions…responds…” calling people “piggy” and “stupid”, the media as “fake news”, “failing” organizations. Elementary school level repertoire. He “can make long speeches” coherently, if he sticks to the teleprompter. If he goes off script, it becomes more “covfefe” babbling. World leaders play Trump as easily as a kazoo. Netanyahu, Putin?

Trump “…is still able… to play golf…” if he has a golf cart and a caddy.

Trump, “Who wandered aimlessly, stumbled…bumbled…” and had difficulty locating people standing near him has peaked. Trump, “A man who spent days sleeping…” through staff and cabinet meetings. Maybe, thay's due to his impulse control that has him tweeting in the early a.m. like a ‘tween. Or, Trump’s motto: It’s naptime somewhere in the world!

Still repeating the unproven autopen myth?

Spin, baby, spin.

James Abels

Midtown