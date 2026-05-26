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Dear Editor,

Memorial Day is for honoring those who died while serving our country. This what it's all about!!

In my opinion, this important holiday should not be commercialized. Store sales, online sales, and any special a business comes up with.

I wish everyone would stop and think exactly what Memorial Day is all about. Our brave soldiers who gave it their all, including the ultimate - their lives while protecting our country.

It is not meant for commercializing! I wish for-profit businesses would respect this holiday instead of commercializing it. Something is definitely wrong with their with this! I don't shop on this holiday. It's just wrong for me.

Karin Milirello

North side