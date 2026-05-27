Recently there is much discussion about billionaires, especially those that learned, worked, saved, invested, invented, produced, and distributed. There is another group that nobody talks about that become billionaires or multimillionaires but don't follow that path. These are the big lottery winners. With $2 and luck, overnight they are unjustly rich. The states actually promote the sales of lottery tickets with capitalistic greed terminology. These winners could use their enormous wealth to influence elections and government policy.