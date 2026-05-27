Recently there is much discussion about billionaires, especially those that learned, worked, saved, invested, invented, produced, and distributed. There is another group that nobody talks about that become billionaires or multimillionaires but don't follow that path. These are the big lottery winners. With $2 and luck, overnight they are unjustly rich. The states actually promote the sales of lottery tickets with capitalistic greed terminology. These winners could use their enormous wealth to influence elections and government policy.
I propose the maximum lottery prize, after taxes, to be 3 million. 2 million to invest and live comfortably on the proceeds and 1 million to upgrade your car, your house, and maybe take some vacations you deserve. Call your legislator now and ask them to ban large government lottery prizes, which create wealth inequality.
ken smalley
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Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.