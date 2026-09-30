How are we safer when ICE arrests Eissa Hashemi, a professor and mentor of PhD students in the Business Psychology department of the Chicago School, and his wife and son? All three are legal permanent residents, Eissa and his wife have valid green cards, and have committed no crimes, not even a traffic ticket. ICE says it is because Eissa’s mother was an interpreter for the Iranian hostage takers in 1979, before he was even born! Because of this their green cards were revoked with no notification and no due process. Eissa is in one detention center, his wife and son in another. What happened to the rule of law? What happened to removing the “worst of the worst”? ICE is out of control and must be contained.