Regarding Mr Will's commentary on Sen Paul's efforts to do something about the national deficit: They are absolutely correct in that something needs to be done before a calamity happens. With Sen Paul's solution I fear balancing the budget will come on the backs of the poor. Not to mention his bill will never pass. But something that could actually happen and would help - elect Democrats! I challenge you to look up the performance of all the presidents in the last thirty years in regards to the deficit and you will see that Democratic presidents lowered the deficit while Republican presidents exploded it, especially Trump. Our current course is unsustainable.