We must remember that what ever happens in this so called Scam-O-Rama; President Trump has Immunity. His conservative (perhaps stacked) SCOTUS gave him immunity about 30 days AFTER he was convicted of 34 felonies.

Additionally they ( Trump’s (6 conservative judges ) have favored him up to 90% on the time by utilizing the Shadow Docket. One must ask who are the puppets and who are the puppeteers. Find a way to resist and follow the law.