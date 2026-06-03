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This week, in Duluth, the Minnesota Republicans reached a new low, which most people thought not possible. At the state convention second day opening, attendees stood and took a moment of silence to honor Derick Chauvin, the police officer tried and convicted of killing George Floyd. This cowardly and most insensitive act came only a few days after the 6th anniversary of Floyd’s death.

The Minnesota republican leadership tried to distance itself from, what has been called an “immoral and despicable” act. The fact remains that a delegate moved for a vote to have a “moment of silent prayer” for Chauvin. By a voice vote the republican delegates approved the motion and stood in silent solidarity for the convicted killer. This wasn’t a few weirdos acting out. It was an actual, by Robert’s Rules of Order, vote by the Republican Party to honor a killer and it passed!

Yep, those Minnesota Republican are all about the “rule of law.”

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke