Some Americans are happy or unconcerned with the actions of the Trump administration: 1) the mass homicides (196) with military strikes in the Caribbean Sea for alleged drug-trafficking with no trial; 2) destruction of the East Wing and billions for a ballroom; 3) a $1.8 billion slush fund for convicted criminals who attacked Capitol Police and vandalized the Capitol building; 4) the price for gasoline over $4.00.
If you're one of those who is concerned and not happy----VOTE THEM OUT!!!
Sandra Katz, M.D., J.D
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.