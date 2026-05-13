Prefer us on Google Learn More

I’m reading every day in the Daily Star that the president and his cohort at CDC are slashing Medicaid funding for Americans. In truth Trump and RFK Jr. are stopping outright fraud and also preventing non-Americans from illegally receiving taxpayer largesse. ‘Slashing’ will reverse the downward slide and deliver better health care for our deserving citizens.

Soft fraud is also being challenged; if you are physically and mentally fit with no responsibilities that tie you to your residence but just too lazy to contribute to our society and demand handouts, you face scrutiny.

So folks, if you continue to believe the nonsense of the legacy media, you must be a Democrat.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side