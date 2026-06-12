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One of history’s enduring lessons is that political leaders often use religion to advance their power. From kings claiming divine authority to modern governments defining acceptable beliefs, the result is usually the same: both religious freedom and democracy suffer.

The recent Trump administration controversy over military religious classifications illustrates the danger. When government agencies begin deciding how faiths should be categorized or which traditions belong within larger religious groups, they step onto ground that should be left to believers themselves.

America’s founders understood this risk. The Constitution protects the free exercise of religion while preventing government from acting as a theological referee.

The issue extends beyond any single faith. Whether Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Mormon, Hindu, Sikh, atheist, or something else, Americans should be wary whenever political power seeks to define religious identity.

The government’s role is to protect religious liberty, not to determine religious truth.

Lawrence E. Mazin, Ed.D.

SaddleBrooke