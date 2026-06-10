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Where have all the red hats gone? Displaying their ignorance twofold, I used to see them at social gatherings (who's Emily Post?)

Could it be that the macho young men who lauded "Poppa Trump" are now having second thoughts because they will have to sign up for the draft this Autumn? It's a crying shame that merely declaring "bone spurs" will now be ineffective as a military service circumnavigation for those DJT sycophants.

Canada isn't an option anymore, either.

There is good news, though: they will be given an AR16 to supplant that oversize, cartoon, six shooting revolver that used to hang on their hips. Sadly for them, that won't be an intimidating weapon to their opponents with the AK47s.

Ignorance is only blissful until consequences arise that were unavoidable and should have been obvious to them.

rick cohn

West side