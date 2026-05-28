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I try to listen respectfully to all viewpoints. When I heard about threats from extreme radical leftists, I wanted to learn more (fearing I might be one myself!).

I searched for ‘extreme left’ on the official Department of Justice webpage. No information was available there.

I asked a conservative, matronly friend if she could offer names of leftist radicals to counterbalance the many well-known right-wing activist names (Trump, Vance, Hegseth, Thomas, McConnell, Paxton…), but she could not.

So I asked my well-read, highly educated friend if she could help. The most radical national political figures she suggested were Mamdani, AOC, Sanders, Warren, and Colbert. Those folks do not seem at all radical to me. Their politics don’t kill or harm; I think these people uphold and support vulnerable people. They seem humane rather than anti-American.

Who are these scary radical leftists? What are they threatening aside from greater economic equality, a sustainable planet, peaceable international relations, and improved domestic conditions?

Mary DeCamp

Downtown