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Jeanine Pirro found the scapegoat Trump wanted, arresting a man for “forcefully” sticking his hand in the reflecting pool.

Now, she is after even more malicious criminals. Someone stole Trump’s crowds at the Great American Fair. Some people might say the crowds are missing because Trump took over the fair from the people who Congress commissioned to operate it. No way is Trump going to take the blame for those sparse crowds.

Someone(s) has to pay for this fiasco and Pirro will not stop until there is an arrest and a dramatic press conference. I’m guessing communists or antifas will be Pirro’s scapegoats.

She will not get much help. The FBI is hunting more 2020 conspiracy theories in Georgia. Hegseth is trying to figure out how he spent billions of dollars, depleted our weapons supply and still lost the Iran war, new NCI director Bill Pulte is firing indispensable agents and Trump is flying around in the new “free” Air Fraud One.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke