Contributor Jane Q Peterson writes that Secretary Rubio should be ashamed of the administration’s Cuban policy that encourages no buses for school children, no functioning hospitals and no garbage collection.

It’s true that the U.S. has an economic strangle hold on communist Cuba but the writer fails to mention the GAESA a major Cuban conglomerate owned and operated by the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, a ’state within a state’ that controls tourism, gas stations, supermarkets and currency exchange. They have $18 billion of assets, but not one peso goes to the Cuban people.