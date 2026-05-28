Contributor Jane Q Peterson writes that Secretary Rubio should be ashamed of the administration’s Cuban policy that encourages no buses for school children, no functioning hospitals and no garbage collection.
It’s true that the U.S. has an economic strangle hold on communist Cuba but the writer fails to mention the GAESA a major Cuban conglomerate owned and operated by the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, a ’state within a state’ that controls tourism, gas stations, supermarkets and currency exchange. They have $18 billion of assets, but not one peso goes to the Cuban people.
Cuban Marxism has turned upside down; a Bourgeoisie communist class rules while the Proletariat working class suffers.
If Cubans had free speech and voting rights, Marco would be their president.
Jeffrey McConnell
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Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.