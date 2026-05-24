I work very hard and always pay my taxes. I vote and elect congress people who agree to use my taxes for programs important to the safety and health of my city, county, state and country. Since the president continues to illegally re-allocate this money and use it for illegal programs that make our existence and country unsafe and unhealthy, I want it back. I do not want my money used for a WH ballroom, funding violent offenders, an ugly golden arch and an unwarranted war. Please join me and demand your money back if you agree.