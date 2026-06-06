Under Trumps direction the United States is drawing down a significant portion of our Strategic Petroleum Reserves and selling at least half to overseas interests. This while the price of our gasoline is so high that many are suffering trying to pay for it. Are there any words to explain how asinine this is or how it demonstrates a complete indifference to the American Public? For a moment I forgot until I remembered Trump saying that he isn't interested in how the people of this country are affected. You Trump lovers should be proud and raise your banner high the next time you fill up your gas guzzler.