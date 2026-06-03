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The stable genius, and Whiskey Pete are being played like fools by whoever convinced them that attacking Iran was a good idea. Closing off the Strait of Hormuz did nothing but stop the flow of oil from the Middle East to neutral countries around the world. The strait is not in international waters, but the U.S. blockade, with it’s intent to cutoff the supply of goods into Iran is.

In May it was reported that Russia, has provided Iran with intelligence regarding U.S. targets. The Caspian Sea, has no international waters, therefore no U.S. ability to block the Russian ships, delivering essential goods to Iran.

Iran’s military consist of small units, that are not dependent on a central command point. Their intelligence has collected cell phone data and sent 2,400 soldiers messages to call home and say goodbye.

Iran is used to suffering. We are spoiled. Iran is prepared to wait it out. Our position on the world stage will never be the same.

Larry Robinson

Northwest side