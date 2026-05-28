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Trump thinks the Smithsonian Museums are “too woke.” He has tasked Lindsay Halligan, former fake US Attorney, to purge the museums of such ideology. Halligan visited the Museum of African American History and Culture and said it “overemphasized slavery.”

I spent several hours in that museum. It was an awesome experience, taking me from the brutal cruelty of the slave ships to the inauguration of Obama. Yes, there was a lot of information on slavery and rightfully so.

Slavery has been part of American history since 1619 when Africans were first brought here and was the primary cause of the Civil War 240 years later. The horrors and injustices of slavery, Jim Crow, KKK, “separate but equal” and the struggles of the civil rights movement cannot be over emphasized.

Trump says we need to focus on the positives. That is like saying, “Hey, the Holocaust was not so bad. Let’s focus on the positives of those ovens and gas chambers at Auschwitz.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke