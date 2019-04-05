RE: the March 29 article "2-tiered minimum wage picks up support."
Rep. Grantham's ill conceived bill to circumvent the will of Arizona voters is just the latest example of Republican arrogance and greasing the palms of their corporate sponsors. The idea that this bill is "intended to give young people opportunities for experience is absolutely bogus. Why does a 20 year old working hard deserve almost half the wage of a 40 or 50 year old? Honestly, seeing through this smokescreen one can see the real reason for and result of this sham.
If you run a business, you can soon fire the adults receiving the voter mandated higher wage and replace them with lower cost "kids." Boom, your bottom line looks sweeter, but the families of the displaced full wage earners pay a fearful price. But hey, those chucking businesses will then have a reason to reward these shameful Republican politicians at election time with anonymity. This bill needs to be rejected by any credible representative.
Ronald Sills
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.