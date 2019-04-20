Congrats to the AZ. House for voting 15-12 for lemonade to become the official drink. It's so comforting to know that our legislators actually have some real work to do!
Never mind the legalization issues of 'recreational pot,' the rising 'opioid crisis,' gun violence (of which Gabrielle Giffords & how many others were victims), the influx of immigrants with children dying, serious drug trafficking across our border, & the already separated immigrant children, many of whom cannot be located.
Oh well, when life hands you lemons, you simply make lemonade! -Anyone thirsty?!
Janice Campos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.