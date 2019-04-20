Congrats to the AZ. House for voting 15-12 for lemonade to become the official drink. It's so comforting to know that our legislators actually have some real work to do!

Never mind the legalization issues of 'recreational pot,' the rising 'opioid crisis,' gun violence (of which Gabrielle Giffords & how many others were victims), the influx of immigrants with children dying, serious drug trafficking across our border, & the already separated immigrant children, many of whom cannot be located.

Oh well, when life hands you lemons, you simply make lemonade! -Anyone thirsty?!

Janice Campos

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments