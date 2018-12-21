Several people have written letters saying that it would be a "slap in the face" to the people of Arizona if our governor appointed Martha McSally to fill the vacancy in the Senate. It would not be a slap for the nearly 50 percent of the voters who supported her. I think this presents a great opportunity for our two lady senators to work together at least part of the time to represent all of Arizona. Compromise is not a bad word! What a novelty!

Barbara Toohey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

