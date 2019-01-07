Re: the Jan. 4 letter to the editor "Property tax break for seniors is unjust."
First of all, not necessarily agreeing with tax break, but I take exception to the writer assuming that all seniors are wealthy. Being a senior myself I know a lot of seniors who live on Social Security and maybe a small retirement. We are all living longer these days just hoping that what we have saved will be enough to last us through and trying not to think about what assisted living and care might cost.
Pat Steinkamp
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.