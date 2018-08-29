As a former Democratic Precinct Committeeman and Pima County Democrats member, I have experienced disillusion before. This time my blood just boiled. Talk about a career politician! Ann Kirkpatrick has moved all over the state just to stay in Congress. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee threw money to Kirkpatrick before the Democratic voters of CD2 had any voting voice. They were followed by Emily's List. Both of these groups funded negative advertising. Kirkpatrick could claim the negativity wasn't her fault because her campaign didn't pay for it directly. She certainly didn't reject their help though. So. Congratulations to the best CD2 candidate outside money could buy.
I will admit she has inspired me in one way. I just dropped my lifetime Democratic Party affiliation and became an Independent.
Nancy Hummel
Northeast side
