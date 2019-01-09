Re: the Jan. 6 letter to the editor "Finchem is right on indoctrination."
The letter writer points out the correlation between teachers and students (especially at higher education levels,) and liberal views, and she assumes thereby that students are being indoctrinated by their teachers and professors.
However, it’s also true that conservative views, especially of the virulent, hard right variety, strongly correlate with lower educational levels. Could it be that it’s the possession of critical thinking skills combined with a greater knowledge of science, history, government, economics and other cultures that tends one towards more liberal views? If so, that is a powerful argument for the correctness of such views.
Roger Voelker
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.